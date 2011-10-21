NEW YORK Oct 21 The dollar fell to a one-month low against the Swiss franc on Friday, amid broad dollar weakness after traders reported large selling of dollars from a U.K. clearer and macro funds against the yen.

The dollar was last down 1.3 percent at 0.8831 francs CHF=.

The dollar fell to a record low against the Japanese yen, earlier in the New York session. JPY= JPY=EBS . (Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)