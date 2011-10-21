BRIEF-Desktop Metal says raised $97 million in equity funding since Oct 2015
* Desktop Metal says raised a total of $97 million in equity funding since its founding in october 2015
NEW YORK Oct 21 The dollar fell to a one-month low against the Swiss franc on Friday, amid broad dollar weakness after traders reported large selling of dollars from a U.K. clearer and macro funds against the yen.
The dollar was last down 1.3 percent at 0.8831 francs CHF=.
The dollar fell to a record low against the Japanese yen, earlier in the New York session. JPY= JPY=EBS . (Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Desktop Metal says raised a total of $97 million in equity funding since its founding in october 2015
TORONTO, Feb 6 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, as financial stocks and gold miners gained along with bond yields and bullion, while energy names fell as oil prices slipped.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental company, plans to maintain aggressive pricing this year with the help of lower interest rates and efficiency gains, executives said on a Monday when asked about rivals' share offerings.