NEW YORK Nov 1 The U.S. dollar rose more than 2 percent versus the Swiss franc on Tuesday, hitting a nearly two-week high, as the market went into full distress mode after Greece's unexpected call for a referendum on a bailout package.

The franc is also a safe-haven currency just like the dollar, but the greenback is getting the upper hand right now, benefiting from its gains versus the euro.

The dollar rose to 0.89610 franc CHF=EBS on trading platform EBS, its highest since October 20 and was last at 0.89463, up nearly 2.00 percent.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)