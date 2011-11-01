NEW YORK Nov 1 The U.S. dollar rose more than
2 percent versus the Swiss franc on Tuesday, hitting a nearly
two-week high, as the market went into full distress mode after
Greece's unexpected call for a referendum on a bailout
package.
The franc is also a safe-haven currency just like the
dollar, but the greenback is getting the upper hand right now,
benefiting from its gains versus the euro.
The dollar rose to 0.89610 franc CHF=EBS on trading
platform EBS, its highest since October 20 and was last at
0.89463, up nearly 2.00 percent.
