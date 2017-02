NEW YORK Aug 24 The euro and the dollar both fell to session lows against the Swiss franc in early morning New York trade on Wednesday as investors tested the resolve of the Swiss National Bank to reduce the strength of the franc.

The euro was last at 1.1379 francs, down 0.6 percent, after going as low as 1.1371. The record low of 1.0075 francs was touched on Aug. 9 EURCHF=EBS.

The dollar was last at 0.78833 francs, down 0.5 percent, after going as low as 0.7877 francs. The record low of 0.70676 was also touched on Aug. 9 CHF=EBS. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)