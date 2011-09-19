(Fixes currency pair to dollar/swiss in 3rd paragraph)

NEW YORK, Sept 19 The dollar climbed to a session peak against the Swiss franc on Monday as European policymakers' lack of progress on the region's debt crisis fueled concerns of a Greek default and fears the problems could engulf larger euro zone economies and the region's banks.

While the Swiss franc is more typically the beneficiary of safe-haven flows, actions by the Swiss National Bank in recent weeks to weaken it against the euro have pushed more of those flows to the dollar.

The dollar was last up 1.1 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.88628 franc on electronic trading platform EBS after going as high as 0.8865 franc CHF=EBS.

The euro was down 0.2 percent against the Swiss franc at 1.2061 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS on EBS in early morning New York trade. The SNB has said they will not tolerate the euro below 1.2000 Swiss francs. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)