SINGAPORE Aug 5 The Swiss franc fell against the dollar and the euro on Friday after Switzerland's central bank chief said he will not accept a further appreciation in the Swiss franc without acting

The euro rose from around 1.0805 francs to about 1.0860 on the SNB remarks and last stood at 1.0822, up 0.5 percent on the day. The euro had hit a record low of 1.0710 franc earlier on Friday.

The dollar rose from around 0.7650 francs to about 0.7690 francs and was last up 0.4 percent on the day at 0.7667 . (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)