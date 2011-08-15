SINGAPORE Aug 15 The euro extended its rally against the Swiss franc on Monday after a weekend Swiss newspaper report said the Swiss National Bank is poised to set a limit for the euro-Swiss franc exchange rate and will use all means to defend it.

The target was likely to be a little over 1.10 francs per euro so that the SNB can gradually raise it, SonntagsZeitung said.

The euro surged roughly 2 percent versus the Swiss franc to 1.1300 , pulling further away from a record low of 1.00750 franc hit last week on trading platform EBS.

The dollar also rallied against the Swiss franc, surging 1.4 percent to 0.78910 .

