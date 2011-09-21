SINGAPORE, Sept 21 The euro and the dollar both surged against the Swiss franc on Wednesday, with traders citing talk of stop-loss selling in the Swiss franc.

The euro last stood at 1.2255 francs , up 0.8 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday. Earlier, euro/Swiss spiked more than 1 percent to an intraday high of 1.2320.

The dollar rose 0.7 percent to 0.8935 .

The latest slide in the Swiss franc came after it slid the previous day on market talk that the Swiss National Bank was looking to lift its euro intervention target to 1.25 francs from 1.20. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)