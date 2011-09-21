BRIEF-Silgan announces pricing of new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - Offering for Euro notes was upsized by EUR200 million, from a previously announced offering size of EUR450 million to EUR650 million
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 The euro and the dollar both surged against the Swiss franc on Wednesday, with traders citing talk of stop-loss selling in the Swiss franc.
The euro last stood at 1.2255 francs , up 0.8 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday. Earlier, euro/Swiss spiked more than 1 percent to an intraday high of 1.2320.
The dollar rose 0.7 percent to 0.8935 .
The latest slide in the Swiss franc came after it slid the previous day on market talk that the Swiss National Bank was looking to lift its euro intervention target to 1.25 francs from 1.20. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's core machinery orders rose 6.7 percent in December from the previous month, swinging from the prior month's decline, in a tentative sign of pickup in capital expenditure, government data showed on Thursday. The rise in the core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, exceeded the 3.1 percent gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 5.1 percent decline in Novem