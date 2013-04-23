NEW YORK, April 23 The euro jumped to a one-month high against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, with two traders citing speculation the Swiss National Bank could raise the floor for the currency pair's movements.

In September 2011, the SNB had imposed an exchange rate cap at 1.20 francs, meaning it would not tolerate the euro/Swiss Franc rate below 1.20 per euro. Talk among traders suggested that the cap could be moved higher, to 1.25 francs.

The euro hit a high of 1.2264 francs, its highest since March 19. It was last at 1.2261, up 0.5 percent.