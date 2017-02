LONDON Jan 12 The euro hit a 3 1/2-month low against the Swiss franc on Thursday, edging lower as the the single currency pared broad gains made earlier in the day.

The euro slipped 0.1 percent on the day to 1.2103 francs according to electronic trading platform EBS, its weakest since late September. The move came as the franc also nudged up against the dollar. (Reporting by London Forex Team)