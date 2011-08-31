BRIEF-Pretivm launches offering of senior subordinated notes
* Pretivm launches offering of convertible senior subordinated notes
NEW YORK Aug 31 The dollar and the euro fell more than 2 percent each against the Swiss franc on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis and fears of more monetary easing in the United States enhanced the Swiss currency's safe-haven appeal.
The dollar was last down 2.1 percent at 0.8030 francs CHF=. The euro also lost 2.1 percent to 1.1598 francs EURCHF=R (Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Announces 1 for 30 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street