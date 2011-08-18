NEW YORK Aug 18 The euro fell to a session low against the Swiss franc in early New York trade on Thursday as investors sought safety as concerns grew about global growth and European banks.

The euro hit as low as 1.13080 Swiss francs on trading platform EBS EURCHF=EBS, was last down 0.7 percent at $1.1323.

The euro had earlier climbed to 1.15150 franc as traders cited talk the Swiss National Bank intervened in the forwards market as part of its efforts to curb the surging currency. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)