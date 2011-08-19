NEW YORK Aug 19 The dollar extended declines against the Swiss franc to drop 1 percent in early New York trade on Friday, as losses in stocks prompted investors to seek safety in the Swiss currency.

The dollar fell as low as 0.78540 Swiss franc on trading platform EBS and last traded at 0.7861 CHF=EBS.

Broad weakness in the dollar helped push the euro to a session high of $1.44250 on EBS. The euro last traded at $1.4414, up 0.6 percent on the day. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)