NEW YORK Aug 29 The euro and dollar extended gains versus the Swiss franc to trade more than 2 percent higher on Monday as an increase in risk appetite dented safe-haven demand.

The euro climbed as high as 1.19714 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS on trading platform EBS and last traded up 2.3 percent at 1.1958.

The dollar rose 2.1 percent to 0.8231 franc CHF=EBS after rising to a high of 0.8240 on EBS. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)