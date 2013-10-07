UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
NEW YORK Oct 7 Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms rose in September from a month earlier, company data showed on Monday.
Average daily spot volumes were $110 billion in September, up 3 percent from $107 billion in August but down 17 percent from $133 billion in the same period a year ago.
On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes rose 14 percent to $111 billion in September from $97 billion in August. Volumes were up 6 percent from September 2012 when they were at $105 billion.
Earlier this month, EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business and is owned by ICAP, said volumes rose by 3 percent to $81.2 billion in September from $78.7 billion in August.
EBS is the leading liquidity provider for the euro , the yen and the Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters platforms provide more liquidity for other currencies like the British pound and the Australian and Canadian dollars.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.