Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Average foreign exchange spot volume traded on Thomson Reuters trading platform dropped more than 30 percent in August to $115 billion from year-ago levels, data from the company showed on Wednesday.
Volume on Thomson Reuters dealing platform has declined for a third straight month and August's volume was around 12 percent weaker than that in July.
Two weeks ago, Thomson Reuters suffered an outage. A system notice sent to Thomson Reuters' clients said the firm's currency matching service was unavailable for less than two hours on Aug. 21. A lot of the trades were routed through the EBS platform instead.
Market participants said volumes on all currency trading platforms have been on the decline the last few months due to diminished risk appetite arising from the euro zone debt crisis.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Slowing sales could cause shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. to decline after being on the rise for much of the past 12 months, according to a Barron's cover story dated Feb. 27.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. President Donald Trump's first budget proposal will spare big social welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.