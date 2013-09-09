LONDON, Sept 9 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
fell in August from a month earlier, company data showed on
Monday.
Average daily spot volumes were $107 billion in August, down
6 percent from $114 billion in July and also lower than the $115
billion in August 2012. This is the second straight month that
daily volumes on the Thomson Reuters platform have fallen.
On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased
by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes fell to $97
billion in July from $102 billion in July. Volumes were up 15
percent from August 2012 when they were at $84 billion.
Forex volumes are showing signs of flagging after hitting
record highs earlier this year. Part of the reason for the drop
in volumes in August is because most traders are on holidays.
Earlier this month, EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters
in the FX dealing business and is owned by ICAP, said
volumes fell by 12 percent from a year ago.
EBS is the leading liquidity provider for the euro,
the yen and the Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters platforms provide more liquidity for other
currencies like the British pound and the Australian
and Canadian dollars.
While activity in the euro/dollar has been muted, which
weighed on EBS volumes, trading in the British pound was
reported to be good due to the impact of the Bank of England's
forward guidance.
Under the guidance plan, unveiled in early August by new BoE
Governor Mark Carney, the bank pledged to keep policy
accommodative until the UK jobless rate fell to 7 percent from
7.8 percent, currently.