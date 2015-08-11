LONDON Aug 11 Daily foreign exchange volumes on
currency platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell 6
percent to $353 billion last month from July's levels, the
company said on Tuesday.
The data also showed average spot daily volumes in July fell
to $101 billion, from $108 billion in June, and a tad higher
than that clocked in July last year when volumes fell to $99
billion.
The drop in volumes on the Thomson Reuters platform was
mainly because of the summer lull when traders and investors
tend to go on holidays. It mirrored a dip on the rival EBS
platform, owned by the world's largest inter-dealer broker, ICAP
.
Trading volumes on the EBS trading platform fell by a fifth
last month, dropping to an average of $82 billion a day from
$101 billion in June.
Trading on EBS - the main venue for banks and other major
institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss
franc against the dollar - was still up 16 percent on a
year ago, when the platform was just emerging from a prolonged
drop in volumes.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)