Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing
platforms fell more than 9 percent in June from a year earlier,
company data showed on Wednesday.
The average daily volume traded in June was $143 billion,
down 7 percent from the previous month, when it totalled $154
billion.
A spokesman for Thomson Reuters attributed the decline to
investors' concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
"It is continued uncertainty in the euro zone which
generally has shown a bit of a slowdown in growth of FX
volumes," he said.
The fall in Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes mirrored a
decline at rival platform EBS, owned by interdealer broker ICAP
Plc.
The volume of spot foreign exchange traded over EBS declined
21 percent in June to $137.6 billion from $174.1 billion a year
earlier, according to the EBS website.
EBS and Thomson Reuters are the two primary interbank
dealing platforms in foreign exchange.
The decline in volumes traded across their platforms in June
contrasts with recent data from FX settlement service CLS Bank
which showed the average daily value of foreign exchange settled
climbing above $5 trillion in June.
Traders said competitor platforms such as FXall,
which Thomson Reuters recently announced plans to buy, Hotspot,
and Currenex were picking up more business.
