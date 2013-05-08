LONDON May 8 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
fell slightly in April from a month earlier, company data showed
on Wednesday.
Average daily spot volumes were $130 billion in April, down
from $131 billion in March and unchanged compared with April
2012.
On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased
by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes fell to $108
billion in April from $110 billion in March. Still, volumes were
up 21 percent from April 2012 when they were $89 billion.
Earlier this month, EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters
in the FX dealing business and is owned by ICAP, said
volumes rose by 7 percent in April.
EBS, which is the leading liquidity provider for the euro,
the yen and the Swiss franc, said their volumes were up mainly
due to aggressive monetary easing in Japan announced on April 4.