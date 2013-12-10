LONDON Dec 10 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
rose 7 percent in November from a month earlier, company data
showed on Tuesday.
Average daily spot volumes were $104 billion in November,
still below September's $110 billion and the $147 billion
reached in June. Volumes were 6 percent lower than a year ago.
On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased
by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes rose 2
percent in November from a month ago. They are up 14 percent up
from a year ago.
Data on Sunday from the Bank for International Settlements
showed daily turnover in the foreign exchange market fell 6
percent to $5 trillion a day in October, as trading in the yen
and the euro declined.