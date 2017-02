NEW YORK, Sept 8 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Thursday as European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet highlighted the downside risks to the euro zone economy.

For his comments, click on [ID:nFAT007243].

The euro fell to session lows against the dollar at $1.39860 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS. The euro also trimmed gains against the Swiss franc and was last at 1.21270 francs EURCHF=EBS.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)