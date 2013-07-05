FOREX-Dollar slips, euro rises after ECB's Draghi speaks
* Dollar hits three-week high vs yen (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)
LONDON, July 5 Sterling's trade-weighted index fell to its lowest in nearly two and half months on Friday, dragged down by losses against the dollar which rose broadly after better-than-expected U.S. employment data.
The Bank of England's index, which measures the pound's value against a basket of currencies fell to 79.7, a level last seen on April 22.
The pound lost around 1.3 percent against the dollar , to hit a near four month low of $1.4855. The euro was up 0.5 percent against sterling at 86.00 pence.
Sterling was under pressure after the Bank of England on Thursday guided lower expectations of future interest rate hikes.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, March 9 One of two current members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission raised questions on Thursday for companies like Snap Inc that offer shareholders unequal voting rights, saying the agency should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to investors."
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target