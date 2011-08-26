NEW YORK Aug 26 The U.S. dollar continued to pare gains against the Swiss franc on Friday after Swiss bank UBS said it told client banks it was considering a temporary fee on cash clearing accounts.

The bank said the fee was possible within the next few days if net inflows of francs into cash clearing accounts persist. For details, see [ID:nWEA2169]

The dollar last traded up 1.4 percent at 0.80400 franc. It earlier rose to a session high on EBS at 0.8159 franc CHF=EBS, the highest since July 22.

The euro was also off session highs at 1.16381 Swiss francs, but still up 2.1 percent on the day. The euro rose as high as 1.16945 francs on electronic trading platform EBS EURCHF=EBS, the highest since July 25. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)