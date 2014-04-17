NEW YORK, April 17 The U.S. dollar index moved
into positive territory midday Thursday, erasing its earlier
dip, as traders tiptoed back into buying dollars after the
United States, Russia, Ukraine and the European Union issued a
joint statement calling for the end of violence in eastern
Ukraine.
The greenback was slightly weaker earlier against major
currencies partly on fears that rising violence between the
Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian fighters in the eastern part of
Ukraine might escalate into a full-blown civil war.
The joint statement spurred traders to trim their safe-haven
holdings in the Japanese yen and Swiss franc as well as U.S.
Treasuries, analysts said.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, was last up 0.04 percent at 79.835
after hitting a session low of 79.58 earlier.
The rise in U.S. Treasuries yields also boosted the dollar.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields were up 7 basis
points at 2.71 percent, their highest in over a week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)