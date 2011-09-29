NEW YORK, Sept 29 The dollar extended gains slightly against the yen on Thursday after U.S. data showed fewer Americans than expected applied for first-time jobless benefits in the latest week.

The data helped the dollar edge up to 76.75 yen JPY= from around 76.65 yen. It was about 0.2 percent firmer on the day.

Separate data showed the U.S. economy grew at a 1.3 percent rate in the second quarter, above a prior 1 percent estimate. (Reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)