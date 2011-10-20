NEW YORK Oct 20 The euro swung between gains and losses against the dollar in volatile trade on Thursday as investors reacted to U.S. housing and manufacturing data and a media report the German government had not ruled out a postponement of the European Union summit.

The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3745 EUR=, surrendering earlier gains, according to Reuters data. The session peak posted at $1.3842, the session low at $1.3672. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)