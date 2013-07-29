DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
NEW YORK, July 29 The average daily volume in over-the-counter foreign exchange instruments in North America reached $1.0 trillion in April, an increase of 27 percent from October, 2012, according to the New York Federal Reserve-sponsored Foreign Exchange Committee.
The turnover marked the highest since the survey's inception in 2004, the committee said in a report released on Monday.
Average daily turnover in the U.S. dollar versus the Japanese yen pair accounted for roughly 47 percent of the increase in total average daily volume, the report said.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Mexico's stock market and peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could affect local markets. Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at 20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's second-largest economy. Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial