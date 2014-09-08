LONDON, Sept 8 Average daily volumes in the
global foreign exchange market rose almost 12 percent in August,
data from FX settlement system CLS showed on Monday, driven by a
return of market volatility.
Volatility, for months at long-term lows, has surged on the
back of a growing divergence between monetary policy and
interest rates in the world's biggest economies.
The value of all transactions through the CLS system, which
is used almost universally by the banking industry to process or
settle trades, rose to $4.90 trillion a day in August from $4.71
trillion in July and was up 11.9 percent from than August 2013.
Trends in the currency option market in the past few weeks
suggest that the cost of hedging against sharp currency swings
is rising as the most actively traded pairs break out of recent
ranges. That bodes well for overall volumes, traders said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's
performance against a basket of currencies, is at its highest
since July 2013 on expectations that the Federal Reserve may
start to tighten policy next year.
In sharp contrast, the European Central Bank last week cut
rates to new lows and launched an asset purchase programme,
driving the euro to a 14-month trough.
The Bank of Japan is also expected to keep monetary policy
ultra-loose to ensure inflation reaches its 2 percent target.
With the Fed inching towards tightening, U.S. Treasury
yields are likely to climb and help the dollar. For most of this
year, bond yields and rates have been anchored, crimping
arbitrage between the most liquid currencies and offering little
incentive to traders and investors to take positions.
Daily currency trading volumes on one platform provider -
EBS, owned by ICAP - rose to $85.5 billion from $70.6
billion a month ago, the company said last week.
Average daily volume, as submitted to CLS and combining
settlement and aggregation services, was, 1,035,978 up from
926,174 in July.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag)