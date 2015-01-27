LONDON Jan 27 Daily currency trading in London, the world's main foreign exchange centre, rose by 11 percent in the six months to October of last year to a record $2.67 trillion a day, a half-yearly survey by the Bank of England showed on Tuesday.

Spot foreign exchange turnover rose 40 pct to $1.1 trillion per day and trade in the euro against the dollar by 18 percent to a record $805 billion per day. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Jemima Kelly)