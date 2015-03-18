PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 18 Daily foreign exchange volumes on currency platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell back to $355 billion last month from $398 billion in January, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
January was a turbulent month for the FX market, with the shock move on Jan. 15 by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its more-than three-year-old franc cap against the euro driving the biggest day's trading ever by some measures.
In year-on-year terms, volumes in February were down only marginally from $357 billion a year earlier.
The data from Thomson Reuters showed that average spot daily volumes in February fell to $114 billion, from $135 billion in January, but were higher than the $106 billion clocked in December last year. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Patrick Graham/Mark Heinrich)
April 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
QUITO, April 2 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno claimed victory in Ecuador's presidential vote on Sunday, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but the conservative challenger asked for a recount as his supporters took to the streets in protest.