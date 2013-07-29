* North America, UK post record high daily turnover
* Dollar/yen drives jump in volume
* CLS data shows average daily value at $5 trillion
By Anirban Nag and Wanfeng Zhou
LONDON/NEW YORK, July 29 Average daily currency
turnover in the world's largest foreign exchange centres rose in
April from six months earlier, with North America and the UK
posting record high volumes, a biannual survey from major
central banks released on Monday showed.
Increased activity in the U.S. dollar versus the Japanese
yen trade helped boost volume after Japan's aggressive easing
efforts pushed its currency sharply lower.
In North America, the average daily volume in
over-the-counter foreign exchange instruments, including spot,
outright forward, foreign exchange swap, and options reached
$1.0 trillion in April, according to the New York Federal
Reserve-sponsored Foreign Exchange Committee.
The gain marked an increase of 27 percent from October and
the highest since the survey inception. Compared with a year
earlier, volume rose 17 percent.
The New York Fed released the data as part of a global
semi-annual survey of FX turnover. London and New York are the
world's biggest currency trading centres.
In the UK, volume jumped from more than two-year lows to
record highs. Average daily turnover of spot, outright forwards,
non-deliverable forwards, swaps, FX options and currency swaps
totalled $2.55 trillion in April, up 26 percent from October
2012 and 19 percent from the same period in 2012, a Bank of
England survey showed.
Higher foreign exchange turnover generally means higher
market trading revenues for banks, and can also point to
increased international trade in goods and services.
Interest in the dollar/yen pair has risen since Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to power late last year and
pledged to get the economy out of years of deflation.
Subsequently, the Bank of Japan launched a massive
bond-buying programme in April as part of its monetary easing
programme. This has driven the dollar 13 percent higher against
the yen, while the euro is up 13.5 percent so far this year.
Average daily turnover in the U.S. dollar versus the
Japanese yen accounted for about 47 percent of the increase in
total average daily volume In North America.
In the UK, turnover in the dollar/yen pair more than doubled
to $503 billion per day, making it the second-most-traded pair.
In the October survey, when turnover hit its lowest since 2010,
sterling/dollar was the second-most actively traded pair after
euro/dollar.
London is the largest FX trading centre. Spot FX activity
jumped 38 percent to $1 trillion a day, up from $730 billion in
October. The daily turnover in FX swaps also jumped, to $1.1
trillion per day, from $938 billion in October, while FX options
trading rose to $185 billion per day.
According to the BoE's survey of 30 financial institutions,
trading in the U.S. dollar increased to 86.9 percent from 86
percent in October. The sum of the percentage shares totals 200
percent, not 100 percent, because two currencies are involved in
each transaction.
The euro, the second most actively traded currency,
saw its share dip to 36.5 percent from 41.2 percent. Trade in
the yen rose to 24.4 percent in April 2013
from 15.1 percent while the pound's share slipped to 15
percent from 16.3 percent in October.
Growth and commodity-linked currencies like the Australian
and Canadian dollars and the Mexican peso all
took a lower share of volumes, while that of the New Zealand
dollar was steady.
CLS VOLUME DATA
The results coincide with data from FX settlement system CLS
Bank and the two major electronic trading systems - EBS, owned
by ICAP Plc, and Thomson Reuters.
Data from CLS Bank, which was also released on Monday,
showed global average traded value was at $5 trillion in April,
up 12 percent from October.
Volume data on the Tokyo market showed total turnover for
spot, FX swap, forwards and options reaching $348.1 billion in
October, an increase of 15.8 percent from the October 2012
survey, according to the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market
Committee.
In Singapore, average daily volume for FX spot, outright
forwards and FX swaps rose 6.2 percent to $326 billion, compared
with October 2012, according to a survey of 30 financial
institutions. Average daily volume for OTC foreign exchange
derivatives, or FX options and currency swaps, grew 2.0 percent
to $55 billion.
In Canada, average daily turnover for spot transactions,
outright forwards and foreign exchange swaps increased by 20.4
percent to $61.4 billion in April from $51.0 billion in October
2012.
Total average daily turnover in OTC foreign exchange
instruments in the Australian market reached $181.7 billion in
April, down 2 percent from October 2012, but up 3 percent from a
year ago.