LONDON May 09 The average daily value of transactions settled in the foreign exchange market dipped below $4.5 trillion in April, with the volume of currency payment instructions also dropping from a month earlier, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed.

CLS settled an average daily value of $4.47 trillion, down from $5.07 trillion in March, but holding above the $4.24 trillion registered in January.

Total volumes submitted to CLS in April, combining settlement and aggregation services, fell to 945,388 from 1,070,371 in March. The average daily volume of settlements was also down to 668,535 from 770,109 in March.

The CLS Aggregation Service aggregated a daily average of 289,835 instructions, down from 312,185 instructions in March and 189,569 at the end of last year. March figures were the highest monthly figure recorded to date. (Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Toby Chopra)