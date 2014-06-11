LONDON, June 11 Daily currency trading volumes on Thomson Reuters fell for the fourth month running in May, untouched by some signs of improved volatility and volumes ahead of the European Central Bank's latest policy meeting earlier this month.

Average volumes on Thomson Reuters Dealing, Matching and Reuters Trading for FX fell by another $3 billion to $87 billion compared to April and in line with the longer term trend. They were $140 billion in May a year ago.

That contrasted with the slight improvement on rival platform EBS, which saw volumes inch up to $73.5 billion in May, recovering some ground after a year which has seen business cut almost in half on both of the main venues for the global market.

The fall in volumes for Thomson Reuters has been offset by the success of the company's buyside platform FXAll. Volumes there rose to $127 billion from $108 billion a year earlier and were just down from April's $132 billion. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Gareth Jones)