LONDON, June 11 Daily currency trading volumes
on Thomson Reuters fell for the fourth month running in
May, untouched by some signs of improved volatility and volumes
ahead of the European Central Bank's latest policy meeting
earlier this month.
Average volumes on Thomson Reuters Dealing, Matching and
Reuters Trading for FX fell by another $3 billion to $87 billion
compared to April and in line with the longer term trend. They
were $140 billion in May a year ago.
That contrasted with the slight improvement on rival
platform EBS, which saw volumes inch up to $73.5 billion
in May, recovering some ground after a year which has seen
business cut almost in half on both of the main venues for the
global market.
The fall in volumes for Thomson Reuters has been offset by
the success of the company's buyside platform FXAll. Volumes
there rose to $127 billion from $108 billion a year earlier and
were just down from April's $132 billion.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Gareth Jones)