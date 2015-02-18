LONDON Feb 18 The dramatic moves on the Swiss
franc on Jan. 15 drove the average daily value of the global
market in foreign exchange back above $5.3 trillion last month,
data showed on Wednesday, fuelling optimism among major trading
platforms.
Settlement company CLS said the average daily value of
trades reached $5.31 trillion in January, up from $4.87 trillion
in December and $5.29 trillion a year earlier.
Separately, Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News
and one of the main venues for trading in a number of major
currencies, said its volumes rose to $398 billion a day in
January.
Its main peer, ICAP-owned EBS, which dominates spot
trade in the franc as well as the dollar against the euro and
yen, said earlier this month volume rose 48 percent in January
compared with a year ago, averaging the equivalent of $130
billion a day.
"Currency trading activity increased markedly during the
first month of the year," CLS Chief Executive David Puth said.
"The SNB's decision to remove a currency ceiling against the
euro, and subsequent trading activity, was a primary factor
behind the 16 percent rise."
The rises all come in the context of a collapse in market
volatility in 2013 and the first half of last year, which
reduced volumes sharply. Trading platforms have welcomed the
recovery of speculative activity since the middle of 2014.
"This was a strong start to 2015," said Phil Weisberg,
global head of FX at Thomson Reuters. "Volatility was
comparatively high in the market, due principally to eurozone
fears, and volumes were healthy as asset managers were
assembling their hedging and investing strategies for the year."
