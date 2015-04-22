(Repeats, without changes, story first published on Tuesday)
LONDON, April 21 Major banks' growing reluctance
to do business with smaller hedge funds will stifle growth in
the foreign exchange market, the head of prime broking at
Denmark's Saxo Bank said.
Global daily trading volumes have grown by $2 trillion since
2007, helped by prime brokers which provide funds with leveraged
credit and a conduit to interbank markets.
But since the turmoil which ensued after the Swiss National
Bank removed its cap on the value of the franc in January, many
smaller hedge funds or machine-driven algorithmic traders have
been cut or deterred by rising charges imposed by partner banks
such as Citi or Deutsche.
While much of their business has been picked up by firms
like Saxo or Dutch bank ABN Amro, who target smaller funds, the
fallout is still likely to halt growth in the overall volumes
pushed through the market, Saxo prime broking chief Peter
Plester said.
"This shake-up will probably mean that the growth of FX in
general as a market is going to slow down," he said.
"You've had a period when this prime brokerage business has
driven a huge expansion in the global volumes, so it is natural
that there should be some consolidation."
The most recent report by the Bank of International
Settlements said hedge funds were the main drivers in the rise
in FX volumes from $3.3 trillion in 2007 to $5.3 trillion in
2013. Prime broking is their main way into the market.
While the options for big financial investors to access
market liquidity have grown over the past decade, prime broking
is still crucial to helping them to trade at or close to prices
banks only make available to each other.
Plester, who headed Rabobank's prime-broking division for
nine years before the Dutch cooperative bank cut much of its
speculative capital markets business last year, said Saxo had
benefited from providing risk management and other financial
engineering that smaller funds can struggle to provide
themselves.
"We have seen around 30 new clients come to us to discuss
coming on board in the past two months. It has become a lot more
difficult for people to get credit relationships," he said.
