WARSAW May 28 Average daily volumes in the
global foreign exchange market fell back below $5 trillion a day
in April, data from FX settlement bank CLS showed on Thursday.
The value of all transactions through the CLS system, which
is used almost universally by the banking industry to process or
settle trades on most major currencies, fell by 10 percent to
$4.64 trillion a day, from $5.15 trillion in March.
That was also down on the $4.79 trillion a day seen in the
world's largest and most liquid financial market in the same
month last year.
Input volumes submitted to CLS - the number of instructions
received by the system on a given day for future settlement -
were also down 10.6 percent month-on-month at 1,194,817, the
company said.
