LONDON, June 4 Foreign exchange spot volumes on the EBS trading platform were almost unchanged at $95.9 billion a day in May compared with April, owner ICAP said in a statement on Thursday.

Trading on EBS - the main venue for banks and other major institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the dollar - rose 30 percent compared with a year ago, when the platform was just emerging from a prolonged drop in volumes.

But the volumes on EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters , Germany's 360T and a handful of smaller providers, were well below peaks of just under $130 billion a day hit in January and some months last year. (Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by John Stonestreet)