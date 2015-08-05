BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON Aug 5 Foreign exchange trading volumes on the EBS trading platform fell by a fifth last month as the market hit the start of a summer lull, falling to an average of $82 billion a day from $101 billion in June, parent company ICAP said.
Trading on EBS - the main venue for banks and other major institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the dollar - was still up 16 percent on a year ago, when the platform was just emerging from a prolonged drop in volumes.
The average for the 12 months to the end of July rose to $106.3 billion, up 36 percent compared to a year earlier.
The figures all reflect a recovery since the middle of last year in the volatility of currency rates that traders rely on to drive client interest, returns and volumes on platform like EBS or competitors Thomson Reuters, CME and Hotspot. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.