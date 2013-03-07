LONDON, March 7 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
rose 9 percent in February from the previous month, company data
showed on Thursday.
Average daily spot volumes were $137 billion, up from $126
billion in January. Volumes were little changed from a year ago,
when they reached $136 billion.
On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased
by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes edged up to
$110 billion in February, from $109 billion the previous month.
That was a 26 percent increase from February 2012, when average
daily volumes on FXall were $87 billion.
Phil Weisberg, global head of foreign exchange at Thomson
Reuters said volumes were boosted by global central bank actions
like the Federal Reserve indicating optimism about the U.S.
economy and the Bank of England's discussions on flexible
inflation targets. The Bank of Japan's policy of further
monetary easing has also helped, he added.
"This increased volatility and drove volumes up across all
Thomson Reuters platforms," Weisberg said.
The rise in volume on both platform mirrors a pick-up in
activity across the $5 trillion-a-day FX market, although
Thomson Reuters lagged competitor EBS, owned by inter-dealer
broker ICAP, which saw volumes in February rise 18
percent from a year ago.