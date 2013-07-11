LONDON, July 11 Average daily volumes in the
foreign exchange market rose 9.9 percent in June from the
previous month, data from FX settlement system CLS showed on
Thursday.
The total volume of instructions submitted to CLS, combining
settlement and aggregation services, rose to 1,460,584 from
1,329,316 in May. The average daily volume for the second
quarter stood at 1,352,308.
The average daily value of transactions in the foreign
exchange market also rose 14.6 percent to $5.58 trillion from
$4.87 trillion in May.
Earlier this week, data showed average daily foreign
exchange spot volumes on Thomson Reuters rose to $147 billion in
June, up from $140 billion in May.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing
business, and is owned by ICAP, also reported a rise in
volumes in June.