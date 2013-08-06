LONDON Aug 6 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
fell in July from a month earlier, company data showed on
Tuesday.
Average daily spot volumes were $114 billion in July, down
more than 22 percent from $147 billion in June and 12 percent
lower than the $130 billion in July 2012.
On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased
by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes fell to $102
billion in July from $123 billion in June. Volumes were up
around 12 percent from July 2012 when they were $91 billion.
Forex volumes are showing signs of flagging after hitting
record highs. Volumes surged in the United States and UK in the
six months to April due to increased trading in the dollar/yen
currency pair, a biannual survey from major central banks
showed last month.
Earlier this month, EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters
in the FX dealing business and is owned by ICAP, said
volumes fell by 16 percent from a year ago.
EBS is the leading liquidity provider for the euro,
the yen and the Swiss franc. Thomson Reuters
platforms provide better liquidity for other currencies like the
British pound and the Australian and Canadian
dollars.