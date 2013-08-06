LONDON Aug 6 Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms fell in July from a month earlier, company data showed on Tuesday.

Average daily spot volumes were $114 billion in July, down more than 22 percent from $147 billion in June and 12 percent lower than the $130 billion in July 2012.

On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes fell to $102 billion in July from $123 billion in June. Volumes were up around 12 percent from July 2012 when they were $91 billion.

Forex volumes are showing signs of flagging after hitting record highs. Volumes surged in the United States and UK in the six months to April due to increased trading in the dollar/yen currency pair, a biannual survey from major central banks showed last month.

Earlier this month, EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business and is owned by ICAP, said volumes fell by 16 percent from a year ago.

EBS is the leading liquidity provider for the euro, the yen and the Swiss franc. Thomson Reuters platforms provide better liquidity for other currencies like the British pound and the Australian and Canadian dollars.