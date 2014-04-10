LONDON, April 10 Average daily volumes in the
foreign exchange market inched up in March from a month earlier,
with the value of trades staying above the $5 trillion mark for
a third straight month, data from FX settlement system CLS
showed.
The total daily volume of instructions submitted to CLS,
combining settlement and aggregation services, was at 1,155,507
in March, up from 1,150,663 in February.
The average daily value of transactions rose 3.9 percent to
$5.35 trillion from $5.15 trillion in February.
The pick up in volumes in March from a truncated and
holiday-hit February reflected a rise in volumes on ICAP-owned
EBS, and on FXall, the buyside electronic forex platform
purchased by Thomson Reuters in 2012.
Average daily forex trading on Thomson Reuters Matching
platform, though, slipped in March to $110 billion from $113
billion in February.
