LONDON Nov 13 Foreign exchange volumes on currency platforms run by Thomson Reuters rose by over 20 percent year-on-year to $373.7 billion a day in October, extending a recovery in trading activity to a second straight month.

The rise in volumes comes as the Bank of Japan stunned markets in the end of October with another round of monetary easing. That led to a surge in volumes across most foreign exchange platforms.

Daily spot foreign exchange volumes on Thomson Reuters' competitor, EBS, which has a dominant share of business in the dollar, yen and the euro, hit a three-year high of $250 billion on Oct. 31, the day the Bank of Japan announced the decision to do more quantitative easing.

Average spot daily volumes on Thomson Reuters platforms in October were at $134.8 billion, lower than the $144.2 billion clocked in September. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)