LONDON Jan 6 Foreign exchange spot volumes on
the EBS platform fell by 15 percent in December in comparison
with a month earlier, averaging the equivalent of $105 billion a
day, parent company ICAP said on Tuesday.
A recovery in volatility over the past six months has
rebooted volumes at EBS, one of the main venues for banks and
other major players trading the dollar, euro, yen and Swiss
franc, after they sank in the first half of last year.
Daily volumes on EBS hit a 3-year high of $250 billion on
Oct. 31, when the Bank of Japan surprised markets by announcing
it would provide another round of stimulus.
Trading was still up 47 percent compared to the $71 billion
averaged daily in December a year ago.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)