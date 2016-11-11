LONDON Nov 11 Foreign exchange trading through
online retail brokers ticked higher in the third quarter, helped
by a rise in politically driven volatility that is looking like
the main factor driving the world's biggest financial market
this year.
Data published by researchers Finance Magnates Business
Intelligence (www.financemagnates.com) ahead of an annual
industry summit in London showed brokers traded almost $7.5
trillion per month worldwide in the three months to the end of
September, up from $7.23 trillion in the previous quarter.
Previously viewed as a sideshow to the trading between banks
and big investment and pension funds that forms the core of the
$5 trillion-a-day global market in currencies, the retail sector
has grown steadily in the last five years.
A retreat in wholesale volumes has also made retail accounts
a larger part of overall market activity, and trading rose
sharply in both quarterly and annual terms at the start of this
year.
"It's fair to say that Brexit, or rather the continuous
volatility it has created, has contributed to a mild uptick in
volumes, in a quarter usually marked by summer slowdown," the
website's head of content Jonathan Fine said.
The data, none of which has been checked by Reuters, showed
volumes outside the huge Japanese market which makes up almost
half of all global retail trading rose to $4.15 trillion a
month, or $189 billion a day, from $172 billion a day in the
second quarter.
Two Asia-focused brokers, GMO Click and DMM.com, continued
to lead the website's rankings with volumes more than double
those of their nearest competitors.
Daily trade in Japan, however, dipped to $150 billion from
$163 billion in the second quarter.
(editing by John Stonestreet)