NEW YORK Oct 14 The U.S. dollar and euro rallied to session highs against the traditional safe-haven yen on Friday as hopes for a euro zone debt deal led investors to embrace risk.

The dollar hit a high of 77.45 yen JPY=, according to Reuters data. It last traded at 77.34, up 0.7 percent on the day.

The euro hit a high of 107.44 EURJPY= and last traded at 107.24, up 1.3 percent on the day.

U.S. stocks rallied, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX on track for back-to-back weekly gains for the first time since early July. U.S. Treasuries prices fell. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)