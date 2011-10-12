NEW YORK Oct 12 The U.S. dollar jumped 1 percent against the traditional safe-haven yen on Wednesday, hitting a one-month high, as optimism over a Slovakia deal on a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund had investors embracing risk.

The dollar hit a New York session high of 77.42 yen JPY=, according to Reuters data. It last traded at 77.28, up 0.8 percent on the day.

Parties in the outgoing Slovak government began talks with the opposition to reach a deal on ratifying a plan to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund. Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member currency zone that still has to approve the plan. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LC0JT] and [ID:nTOPEURO]

U.S. stocks opened higher while safe-haven Treasuries fell.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv)