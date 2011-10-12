NEW YORK Oct 12 The U.S. dollar jumped 1
percent against the traditional safe-haven yen on Wednesday,
hitting a one-month high, as optimism over a Slovakia deal on a
plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund had investors
embracing risk.
The dollar hit a New York session high of 77.42 yen JPY=,
according to Reuters data. It last traded at 77.28, up 0.8
percent on the day.
Parties in the outgoing Slovak government began talks with
the opposition to reach a deal on ratifying a plan to
strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund. Slovakia is the last
country in the 17-member currency zone that still has to
approve the plan. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LC0JT] and
[ID:nTOPEURO]
U.S. stocks opened higher while safe-haven Treasuries
fell.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv)