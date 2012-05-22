NEW YORK May 22 The U.S. dollar extended its gains against the yen on Tuesday to hit a session high in afternoon trade after Fitch downgraded its credit ratings for Japanese government bonds.

The dollar rose as high as 80.10 yen on Reuters data, the highest since May 17, and was last trading at 80.09, up 1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou)