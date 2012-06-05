NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar climbed to session high against the yen o n Tuesday after Japan's Finance Minister Jun Azumi said a strong yen is damaging Japan's economy.

The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 78.45 yen after climbing as high as 78.49 yen. The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.2437 little changed from the $1.2439 it traded at when Azumi's comments reached investors. (Reporting By Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)