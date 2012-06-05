Nikkei edges up in light trading on U.S. holiday
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar climbed to session high against the yen o n Tuesday after Japan's Finance Minister Jun Azumi said a strong yen is damaging Japan's economy.
The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 78.45 yen after climbing as high as 78.49 yen. The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.2437 little changed from the $1.2439 it traded at when Azumi's comments reached investors. (Reporting By Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group