NEW YORK Oct 11 The dollar extended gains versus the yen to hit a session high on Thursday after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims fell sharply last week to the lowest in more than four and a half years.

The dollar climbed as high as 78.50 on Reuters data, compared with 78.34 before the release. It was last at 78.47, up 0.4 percent on the day.

A separate report showed the U.S. trade deficit widened in August, in line with analyst expectations.